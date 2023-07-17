Julia Evelyn Martínez says that the UCA violates freedom of expression

The economist Julia Evelyn Martínez assured in a television interview that there are several cases in which the UCA has violated the right to freedom of expression of different members of the institution.

“I am not the first, nor will I be the last member of the university community whose right to freedom of expression has been violated,” said the economist.

FORMER PROFESSOR OF THE UCA AFFIRMS THAT SAID INSTITUTION DOES NOT RESPECT THE FREE EXPRESSION OF ITS EMPLOYEES The former professor of the UCA, Julia Evelyn Martínez, denounced that in said institution, they are not respectful of freedom of expression. pic.twitter.com/QtiTyP9CwR – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) July 17, 2023

In recent days, the UCA has been strongly questioned about the dismissal of Professor Julia Evelyn Martínez, who would have been forced to leave her job if she did not give up giving her opinion to the media, this after the economist revealed about meetings of the opposition to search for a single presidential candidate.

The higher education center is being questioned because for years it has maintained a discourse on respect for freedom of expression in the country. However, he does not put it into practice at the university.

