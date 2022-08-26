Home News Carpet checks in public places Fines in three places for twelve thousand euros
Carpet checks in public places Fines in three places for twelve thousand euros

Carpet checks in public places Fines in three places for twelve thousand euros

The highest penalty, half of the total, in Chatillon You violate fire and accident prevention regulations everywhere

chatillon

Sweeping checks by the police in public places in the Valley.

Three activities have been controlled in recent days by the police, together with the firefighters and Saie officials. In all three premises administrative violations were found for a total of 12 thousand euros.

The highest, over 6,000 euros, was given to the owner of a restaurant in Chatillon. The checks revealed that the signs indicating the presence of the fire-fighting system and the emergency exit were missing, also the name of the fire-fighting personnel was not indicated.

“From the investigations – emerges from a detailed press release of the police drawn up at the end of the investigations, it was found that the mandatory breathalysers were also missing in all the premises that remain open after midnight and serve alcoholic beverages.

In an evening club in St-Vincent the manager had expired fire extinguishers, had not paid Siae’s rights, was dancing without permission and even in this case he was not equipped with breathalysers. For him, the fine was 3,000 euros.

Same penalty for the owner of a restaurant in St-Christophe. Again, people were dancing even though it was not allowed, the fire extinguishers had expired and an employee was found without a regular employment contract.

The checks will continue in the Lower Valley also in the next few days.

In the sights, above all, those public places that, in order to increase turnover and receipts, propose initiatives – such as DJ sets and dance parties – without having neither the licenses nor the requisites. Compliance with fire and accident prevention regulations and any illegal workers are also under the magnifying glass. –

