Carry forward the spirit of model workers, compose a magnificent chapter of struggle, strive to be a model and make new contributions in the high-quality construction of the central city of Huaihai Economic Zone_China Jiangsu Net

Carry forward the spirit of model workers, compose a magnificent chapter of struggle, strive to be a model and make new contributions in the high-quality construction of the central city of Huaihai Economic Zone

Song Lewei and Wang Jianfeng met with advanced representatives of model workers and craftsmen

As the “May 1st” International Labor Day is approaching, on the morning of April 27th, Song Lewei, secretary of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee, and Wang Jianfeng, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor of Xuzhou City, met with advanced representatives of model workers and craftsmen in Xuzhou City, and paid tribute to all model workers and craftsmen. The majority of workers in the city send their sincere greetings. Wang Xianzheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee and Secretary-General, Zhong Weihua, Vice Mayor, and Shu Zhiming, Chairman of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions participated in the event.

At 9:00 a.m., the atmosphere in the south hall on the second floor of the auditorium of the Municipal Administration Center was warm. Meng Wei, Zhu Yong, Chao Yali, Wang Shichao, Zhao Binru, Gu Jiachao, Yuan Haibing and other 37 advanced representatives of model workers and craftsmen from various fronts wore ribbons and were full of energy. Among them, some have taken root in the grassroots, worked hard, and achieved extraordinary careers in ordinary positions; Not afraid of danger, bravely retrograde, build a “safety barrier” to protect people’s lives and health at the forefront of epidemic prevention and control. Song Lewei and Wang Jianfeng shook hands with them one by one, communicated cordially, and praised them for their outstanding contributions to the high-quality development of the city with their practical actions and outstanding performance.

Song Lewei said that since last year, the whole city has adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, unswervingly using new development concepts to lead high-quality development, and the growth rate of major indicators has achieved a V-shaped reversal. In the first quarter of this year, all localities and departments thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation, and worked together to build “three centers, one hub and one highland”, with a spirit of striving and promising Promote the overall stability and improvement of economic operation, and achieve a good start in the first quarter. The achievement of these achievements is inseparable from the hard work and dedication of the vast number of workers, especially the model workers and craftsmen. I sincerely praise everyone.

Song Lewei pointed out that the majority of employees in the city should thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Xuzhou. The earnest entrustment of “everyone shines”, firmly supports the “two establishments”, resolutely achieves the “two maintenances”, and unswervingly marches forward in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. It is necessary to serve the overall situation and make new achievements, actively participate in important tasks such as the development of “343” innovative industrial clusters, central city construction, rural revitalization, people’s livelihood security, and social governance, and show style and strive for excellence on all fronts. It is necessary to pursue excellence and strong skills, vigorously promote the spirit of “four dares”, actively carry out technological research, invent and create, temper skills, and hone skills, so that advocating skills, respecting skills, and achieving skills become the most distinctive background of Xuzhou workers. All localities and departments should, as always, respect and care for model workers, and vigorously create a good trend of advocating labor and emulating others in the whole society. Trade union organizations at all levels should play a good role as a bridge, promote the implementation of policies, guarantee welfare benefits, and effectively solve the worries of model workers and craftsmen, so that they can become “the most beautiful stars in the night sky” and build high-quality central cities in the Huaihai Economic Zone. In the grand journey of comprehensively promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xuzhou, we will make unremitting efforts and make new contributions.

Since the founding of New China, Xuzhou City has selected 153 national model workers, 3322 provincial (ministerial) model workers, and 15123 municipal model workers; 1 Great Country Craftsman of the Year, 2 Jiangsu Great Craftsmen, 32 Jiangsu Craftsmen; There are 26 labor certificates, 169 national May 1 labor medals, 38 national worker pioneers, 114 Jiangsu May 1 labor certificates, 371 Jiangsu May 1 medals, and 373 Jiangsu worker pioneers.(Reporter Yan Qi)