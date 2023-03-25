The general director of Transit, Alfredo Alvayero, participated tonight in the interview of El Blog, where he exposed topics of interest to salvadorans.

Alvayero said that there are more than 500,000 registered motorcycles and only 210,000 licenses, so the issue of accidents becomes more notorious. 42% of those killed are motorcyclists, he added.

“The helmet is the only element that can really protect the life of the motorcyclist”, says Alvayero, regarding the importance of always using it.

“The regulations say that no more than two people can circulate on a motorcycle and when we identify that there are three, it is almost always a minor,” said director Alvayero, in El Blog Live.