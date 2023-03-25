The human team of Transelca will carry out activities of Preventive Maintenance at the Santa Marta substation. The event will take place on the morning of this Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 am. at 9:00 a.m.

These works were coordinated with the network operator in the area, On it, who confirmed that the de-energization of the following sectors is required: Urb. Nueva Mansión, Urb. Garagoa, Cantilito, Urb. Los Laureles, Timayui 1 and 2, La Esmeralda, Los Alpes, Veracruz, Bolivarian, Urb Nuevo Milenio, Nueva Colombia, November 11, October 20, July 20, sectors and farms adjacent to the Santa Marta – Mingueo road, countryside y urban area of ​​Calabazo, Guachaca municipality, Buritaca reserve, Paz del Caribe village, rural and urban zone of the corregimiento Bondavillages: San Isidro, Masinga, Donama, Nuevo Milenio, Jirokasaka, Transjordan, Santa Marta industrial free zone, sectors and farms surrounding Las Acacias, Tairona, Altos Simón Bolívar, San Miguel.

With the execution of these jobs, Transelca reiterates its commitment to the provision of electricity transmission and connection services in the The Caribbean Region Colombian.