The Municipality relaunches the “Youth Charter”, an initiative already adopted at the time by the mayor Gianluca Lorenziduring the administration of Giacomo Giacobbi (2002/2007), when he was councilor for youth policies. “Youth Card” is aimed at children up to 24 years of age and provides them with a series of concessions, starting with reduced admissions in the sports and cultural facilities of the Municipality, as well as in the museums managed by the Rules.

Now the Municipality intends to review the possibilities of applying the Charter “updating it to the new needs of young people and the possibilities offered by the territory, in particular extending the use of the same to the many municipal and private services” as stated in a recent determination of the ‘Office for Education and Youth Policies. In this regard, an expression of interest has been published aimed at local realities available to collaborate and join the initiative in order to offer the holders of the “Cortina Youth Card” concessions or discounts on services and products offered by cultural and commercial activities. .

All commercial and service operators can present their expression of interest, including catering, associations, foundations and in general public and private law entities, municipal sports facilities managers and associations and sports activities based in the Municipality of Cortina . Those interested in participating must submit their expression of interest by filling in the appropriate form published on the Municipality website and sending it to the Protocol Office by ordinary e-mail [email protected] or via pec [email protected] it by 11 November.

For its part, the Municipality expands the possibility of tariff concessions for participation in proposed or co-organized cultural events. “The initiative is based on the promotion of a network collaboration with the various institutional and commercial realities present in the territory, in order to better respond to the requests of young people and adolescents and widening as much as possible the possibility for them to take advantage of services and opportunities »reads the presentation of the expression of interest. The “Youth Card” is nominative, reserved for children resident in the Municipality of Cortina, aged between 11 and 24 years and – on request – also for non-resident children between 11 and 20 years as long as they attend the schools of the Common.