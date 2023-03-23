With the participation of community leaders, unions and representatives of some state institutions, the National Police held accounts through a public hearing of the management activities carried out during the year 2022.

This activity was directed by Colonel Efraín García Hernández, who through his intervention made known the work carried out by the institution in the department.

Results of the validity

In the operational sphere, it was possible to highlight the reduction in homicide in 2022, taking into account that this crime had a decrease of -18%, represented by 16 fewer victims compared to the previous year.

Regarding the crime of theft, it was reported that during the 2022 term, a total of 514 arrests were made for this crime, the recovery of 214 vehicles and the recovery of 2,323 million pesos in stolen items.

Likewise, during the rendering of accounts, the activities carried out for the welfare of uniformed personnel and the execution of the budgets assigned for the validity were announced.

Source: Casanare Police

