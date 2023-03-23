Home News Casanare Police delivered balance of results for the 2022 term
News

Casanare Police delivered balance of results for the 2022 term

by admin
Casanare Police delivered balance of results for the 2022 term

With the participation of community leaders, unions and representatives of some state institutions, the National Police held accounts through a public hearing of the management activities carried out during the year 2022.

This activity was directed by Colonel Efraín García Hernández, who through his intervention made known the work carried out by the institution in the department.

Results of the validity

In the operational sphere, it was possible to highlight the reduction in homicide in 2022, taking into account that this crime had a decrease of -18%, represented by 16 fewer victims compared to the previous year.

Regarding the crime of theft, it was reported that during the 2022 term, a total of 514 arrests were made for this crime, the recovery of 214 vehicles and the recovery of 2,323 million pesos in stolen items.

Likewise, during the rendering of accounts, the activities carried out for the welfare of uniformed personnel and the execution of the budgets assigned for the validity were announced.

Source: Casanare Police

See also  A 4-month-old boy, the new case of Acute Chagas disease in Casanare – news

You may also like

US prisoner breaks through the wall with a...

A minister boar

Boxing: Italy show, Testa and Chaarabi in the...

Hot files lead the President of America to...

Dosquebradas strengthens Productive Units for Victims of the...

At the Far East Gelso Golden Lifetime Achievement...

The countdown to the collapse of the American...

Political reform collapses

Migrants: 210 arrived in Roccella, rescued by the...

Summary of the results of a survey of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy