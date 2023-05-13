SENA Casanare makes Sendero Ecológico available to the educational community at Subsede Manare – news

After a meeting between the House Representative Hugo Archila, the Vice Minister of Water and Basic Sanitation Aníbal Pérez and the Governor of the Caño Mochuelo Indigenous Reservation José Novelino Valderrama, the visit to the municipality of Hato Corozal was determined, within a period not exceeding to 45 days, by the senior official and his work team, where strategies will be evaluated to guarantee a definitive solution to the problem of water supply in this population of the department of Casanare.

For his part, the Liberal Congressman assured that this is a very important achievement and the Vice Minister also made a second commitment: A joint work table will be held between the Vice Ministry of Water and Ecopetrol, to define a road map on the solutions that will allow the distribution of water, for the villages that are part of the Ecopetrol environment, according to the profiles of the projects that the company has already structured.

The meeting held at the facilities of the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory of the city of Bogotá, also had the participation of the Youth Councilor Julián Rodríguez, and the Councilors Miguel Ángel Jara, and Javier Moreno Acosta, who presented the various problems presented in this area of ​​the department as a consequence of the lack of vital fluid.

Finally, Archila affirmed that he will continue to work hand in hand with leaders and spokespersons, fulfilling the commitments with the most needy communities in the department, so that real and effective solutions are given that guarantee well-being in the territories.

Source: Communications Representative Hugo Archila

