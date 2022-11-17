Listen to the audio version of the article

The requirements of necessity and urgency are missing and so the new ceiling on cash set at 5 thousand euros comes out of the text of the Aiuti-quater decree. It will find space in the budget law under discussion next week, probably on Monday.

Change on the go

The increase from 1,000 to 5,000 euros was contained in article 6 of the latest draft, the one entered into the Council of Ministers on 10 November. “In article 49 of the legislative decree of 21 November 2007, n. 231, the following modifications are made: (…) in paragraph 3-bis, second sentence, the words “1,000 euros” are replaced by the following “5,000 euros”. The removal of the provision would appear to be motivated by the lack of the requirements of necessity and urgency which bind the instrument of the decree law.

Termini

Little will change for the citizens. The provision contained in the Aid-quater would have entered into force from 1 January 2023: a deadline also confirmed with the “train” of the budget maneuver which, approved by 31 December, will be in force starting from the new year. The League also confirms this change of course: “No problem: from 1 January 2023 the ceiling for the use of cash will rise to 5 thousand euros. The rule will be included in the Budget Law” say Northern League sources.