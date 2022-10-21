CASTELLAMONTEOn the provincial road 222, on Friday 21 at 20.30 in the hamlet of Sant’Antonio in Castellamonte, two cars collided, a Fiat Punto driven by a man and a Lancia Ypsilon with a couple of guys on board.

After the collision with the Fiat Punto, the Ypsilon crashed into a parked Peugeot 3008.

On site, the Carabinieri radio mobile and the Canavese White Cross. The girl aboard the Ypsilon and the driver of the Punto were injured. Both taken to the hospital in Ivrea, their conditions are not serious.

The provincial road was closed to allow the rescue operations and the reliefs of the Carabinieri.