If you want to watch “Hurricane”, then iQiyi can’t get around it, and they know it, so they played show operation again.

Recently, some netizens reported that full-screen advertisements frequently appear when using the iQiyi app to watch dramas and pause, and the experience is very bad.

In this regard, iQIYI officially responded that the advertising modes are more diverse, not all full-screen advertisements, full-screen advertisements can be closed by clicking the upper right corner, and currently users have no way to independently set the advertisement pop-up mode.

In December last year, iQIYI raised the membership price for the third time. In January this year, it was reported that gold members can only cast screens with 480P quality, making the topic of “iQiYi app restricts screen casting” a hot topic.

Before that, netizens found that the HDMI connection function was also banned by iQiyi, and the reason was still copyright.

iQIYI stated in the statement: “Disclaimer: Restricting the HDMI connection playback function is a restrictive measure taken at the request of the copyright owner and based on the digital copyright protection agreement to prevent screen recording piracy. This function has been online for many years, and it is also a common practice in the industry. Other content that is not restricted by the digital copyright protection agreement can still be played through the HDMI connection. This restriction has nothing to do with whether to subscribe to the membership. ”

It is worth mentioning that the video platform iQiyi caused dissatisfaction among many netizens because of the “restriction on screen casting”, and was even named and criticized by the Shanghai Municipal Consumer Protection Committee. On January 31, a reporter from Modern Express learned that a user in Guangdong had sued iQiyi in court, and the Beijing Internet Court had recently filed the case.

