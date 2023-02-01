LONDON – Sometimes they come back, even after they are extinct. A biotechnology and genetic engineering company has announced plans to bring it back to life the dodolegendary bird of the Mauritius Islands, the last example of which dates back to the 17th century. Founded two years ago and already engaged in similar initiatives such as recreating the mammoth
See also The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Is Taiwan "more dangerous" after "anti-Taiwan independence" is written into the party constitution? - BBC News in Chinese