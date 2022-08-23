Photo courtesy of IC photo

In the past ten years, Shaanxi’s comprehensive economic strength has increased significantly, and the struggle to catch up and surpass is in full swing; in the past ten years, the pace of transformation and upgrading has accelerated, and new kinetic energy has been accumulated; in the past ten years, the new development concept has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and high-quality development has taken solid steps. Achievements have been recorded in history, and the journey has no end.

On August 22, the Provincial Bureau of Statistics released Shaanxi’s economic and social development achievements since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the whole province has coordinated the promotion of stable growth, structural adjustment, benefiting people’s livelihood, and preventing risks, constantly promoting economic development to achieve reasonable growth in quantity and steady improvement in quality, and the overall economic strength of the province has been significantly enhanced. .

The total economic volume achieves catch-up and surpasses

Employment remains stable

The province’s GDP will reach 2.98 trillion yuan in 2021, 2.1 times that of 2012, and the national ranking will rise from 15th in 2012 to 14th in 2021.

Economic growth maintains a medium-high speed. From 2013 to 2021, the province’s regional GDP will grow by an average of 7.3% annually, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the national average.

The non-public economy accounts for half of the country. In 2021, the added value of the province’s non-public economy will reach 1,532.686 billion yuan, doubling from 2012; the non-public economy accounts for 51.4% of GDP, an increase of 0.2 percentage points from 2012, which strongly supports the province’s economic growth.

Adhere to giving priority to stabilizing employment and implement active employment policies. From 2013 to 2021, a total of 4,015,500 new urban jobs were created, with an average annual growth rate of 0.3%; the urban registered unemployment rate has always been controlled below 3.7%, and the urban registered unemployment rate has been completed for many consecutive years.

GDP per capita

reach the level of an upper-middle-income country

The province’s total fiscal revenue continued to increase. In 2021, the province’s local fiscal revenue will be 277.527 billion yuan, 1.7 times that of 2012, reaching a historical peak. The quality of fiscal revenue continues to improve. In 2021, tax revenue will reach 223.704 billion yuan, accounting for 80.6% of local fiscal revenue, an increase of 9.9 percentage points from 2012.

As an important indicator to measure the quality and level of economic development, the province’s per capita GDP has continued to increase from 37,453 yuan in 2012 to 75,360 yuan in 2021, ranking 12th in the country; the average annual growth rate from 2013 to 2021 is 6.7%, higher than The average annual growth rate of the national per capita GDP is 0.6 percentage points. According to the national and regional income level classification standards formulated by the World Bank, the per capita GDP of our province has jumped to the level of an upper-middle-income country.

Strong food supply security

Industrial transformation and upgrading are accelerated

Food security is the “bigger of the country”. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the province’s grain production has been harvested year after year. The output has remained above 11 million tons for 9 consecutive years, and the average annual output from 2013 to 2021 is 12.2885 million tons. The output of apple and kiwi fruit ranks first in the country. In 2021, the province’s garden fruit output will be 18.9646 million tons, ranking fourth in the country. Among them, the output of apples and kiwifruit reached 12.4246 million tons and 1.2943 million tons respectively, ranking first in the country.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the province has adhered to the goal of becoming a powerful industrial province, unswervingly promoted high-quality industrial development, actively cultivated new kinetic energy, and continued to accelerate industrial restructuring, transformation and upgrading.

From 2013 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of industrial added value is 7.0%, of which the average annual growth rate of industrial added value above designated size is 7.7%, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the average annual growth rate of GDP. The energy industry has grown steadily, and the added value of the energy industry has an average annual growth rate of 5.4%. The output of major industrial products ranks in the forefront of the country, and the output of raw coal, natural gas and crude oil ranks third, third and fourth in the country respectively. The non-energy industry has made steady progress. In 2021, the added value of the non-energy industry above the designated size will account for 45.7% of the designated industry, an increase of 2.4 percentage points from 2012. The high-end manufacturing industry continued to accelerate. The average annual growth rate of the added value of the high-tech industries (manufacturing) and equipment manufacturing industry was 18.4% and 14.2%, which were 10.7 and 6.5 percentage points higher than the average annual growth rate of the added value of the above-standard industries, respectively. . In the new kinetic energy field, the growth momentum is strong. In 2021, the output of smartphones will increase by 37.6%, industrial robots will increase by 1.9 times, new energy vehicles will increase by 3.6 times, solar cells will increase by 1.8 times, and electronic components will increase by 4.4 times.

The contribution rate of the service industry exceeds 50%

The development of modern service industry is accelerated

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the role of the service industry in the economic development of our province has been continuously enhanced. In 2021, the added value of the service industry will be 1,358.907 billion yuan, 2.6 times that of 2012; its proportion in GDP will increase from 36.9% in 2012 to 45.6% in 2021, an increase of 8.7 percentage points; the contribution rate of the service industry to economic growth will break through 50%, and 54.1% in 2021, an increase of 16.2 percentage points from 2012. In particular, the development of modern service industry has accelerated, information transmission, software and information technology service industry, leasing and business service industry, and the average annual growth rate of the added value of the financial industry has reached 18.7%, 18.8% and 11.6% respectively, much higher than that of all service industries by 8.4%. % annual growth rate.

Investment structure continued to be optimized

The size of the consumer market is growing

The province insists on expanding effective investment, accelerates the construction of key projects, and continuously plays the key role of investment in optimizing the supply structure. From 2013 to 2021, the province’s entire society’s fixed asset investment will grow at an average annual rate of 12.7%, of which fixed asset investment will grow at an average annual rate of 13%.

The construction of key projects has been accelerated, and a large number of projects such as Samsung flash memory chips, ISV Silicon Industrial Base, Xi’an Geely Automobile, etc. The interconnection of transportation infrastructure has been accelerated. The “mi”-shaped high-speed rail network centered on Xi’an, the Xi’an subway network, and the expressway network have continued to expand. Lines 4 and 5 have been put into operation, and the mileage of expressways has reached 6,484 kilometers, an increase of 58.8% over 2012, achieving a major breakthrough in county-to-county expressways.

The scale of the consumer market continued to expand. In 2021, the province’s retail sales of consumer goods will be 1,025.050 billion yuan, 2.2 times that of 2012. At the same time, new models such as platform economy, sharing economy, and collaborative economy are widely infiltrated, new business models such as online and offline integration, cross-border e-commerce, smart homes, and smart exchanges continue to emerge, and new consumption continues to be active. In 2021, enterprises above designated size ( unit) through the public network to achieve commodity sales of 78.557 billion yuan, quadrupling compared to 2016; accounting for 15.8% of the retail sales of consumer goods of enterprises (units) above the designated size, an increase of 11.6 percentage points compared with 2016.

A number of scientific and technological innovation indicators are in the forefront of the country

Emerging industries are booming

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Shaanxi has deeply implemented the innovation-driven development strategy, actively promoted the construction of an innovative province, strengthened the main role of enterprises in innovation, and continuously improved the scientific and technological innovation capabilities, and major innovation achievements have emerged one after another.

In 2020, the province’s comprehensive scientific and technological innovation level index was 67.86%, ranking 9th in the country. From 2012 to 2020, R&D expenditures increased from 28.720 billion yuan to 63.223 billion yuan; R&D expenditures increased from 2.03% to 2.42%, a new high in ten years and ranked seventh in the country. In 2021, the turnover of technology contracts will reach 234.344 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 24.1% from 2013 to 2021. Shaanxi has implemented an action plan for the transformation of 100 scientific and technological achievements, which has facilitated the signing and transformation of more than 100 achievements, especially the construction of Qin Chuangyuan’s innovation-driven platform. The growth rate is more than 30%, and the innovation achievements are constantly emerging.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the continuous deepening of “delegation, regulation and service” and the reform of the commercial system, the business environment has been continuously improved, the market vitality has been continuously released, and the development momentum of emerging industries has been strong. By the end of 2021, there were 4.9548 million market entities in the province, a year-on-year increase of 12.06%, and the total number of actual market entities ranked 12th in the country. Market entities have accelerated the cultivation of emerging industries and promoted the continuous emergence of emerging industries, and the characteristics of innovation-driven economic development have become more prominent. In 2021, the added value of the province’s strategic emerging industries will be 331.241 billion yuan, doubling from 2013; the average annual growth rate from 2014 to 2021 is 11.8%, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the average annual GDP growth rate in the same period; the proportion of GDP has increased from 2013 9.4% in 2020 to 11.1% in 2021, an increase of 1.7 percentage points.

Continuous optimization of industrial structure

Regional coordinated development continues to advance

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the whole province has focused on solving the imbalance of development, insisted on coordinating urban and rural areas and coordinated economic and social development, further optimized the industrial structure, continued to narrow the regional economic gap, and continued to strengthen the economic strength of the county.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the province’s economic structure has been further optimized. As the pace of new urbanization continues to accelerate, the effect of population agglomeration continues to increase. In 2019, the province’s urbanization rate exceeded 60% for the first time, reaching 63.63% in 2021, an increase of 13.92 percentage points compared with 2012, and the level of urbanization has further improved. At the same time, the income gap between urban and rural residents narrowed.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the province has coordinated regional characteristics and industrial advantages, established the development idea of ​​”coordinated innovation in Guanzhong, transformation and upgrading in northern Shaanxi, and green and circular development in southern Shaanxi”, and promoted the formation of a new pattern of regional coordinated development in Guanzhong, northern Shaanxi and southern Shaanxi. . In 2021, the economic aggregates of Guanzhong, northern Shaanxi and southern Shaanxi will be 2.2, 1.9, and 2.4 times that of 2012, respectively; their proportions in the province will be 62.1%, 25.0%, and 12.9%, respectively. an increase of 1.3 percentage points.

Energy consumption per unit of GDP has declined for 8 consecutive years

The sky is bluer, the water is clearer, and the mountains are greener

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the whole province has made great efforts to improve the ecological environment. The Qinling Mountains and the Yellow River Basin have been effectively protected. The sky is bluer, the water is clearer, and the mountains are greener in Sanqin.

The energy utilization efficiency has been improved, and the energy consumption per unit of GDP has declined for 8 consecutive years. From 2013 to 2020, the province’s energy consumption per unit of GDP has decreased by 23.7%. The reduction effect of major pollutants is remarkable. In 2021, the emissions of chemical oxygen demand, ammonia nitrogen, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides will be reduced by 5.4%, 56.2%, 90.4% and 84.6% respectively compared with 2012. The air quality is innovative and excellent. In 2021, the province’s air quality will reach the best level since 2016, and the people’s blue sky happiness will be significantly enhanced.

Green territory continues to expand. In 2021, the province will complete 8.423 million mu of afforestation, ranking the top in the country in the area of ​​completed afforestation. The Qinling Mountains governance achievements continued to be consolidated, the ecological civilization demonstration construction belt at the northern foot of the Qinling Mountains was launched, and the renovation of 438 small hydropower stations was completed. The construction of the Yellow River Wetland Reserve has been accelerated, and ten major actions have been implemented for ecological space management in the Yellow River Basin. The renovation of 105 problematic sewage outlets in the main stream has been completed, and 5.16 million mu of desertified land has been rehabilitated. The quality of the water environment has reached the best level in the past 20 years. Among the 111 sections in the national examination, 91.0% of the sections are Class I-III, and 2.7% are inferior to Class V, all of which are better than the target of the national examination.

Trading partners all over the world

“One Belt, One Road” construction highlights

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the provincial party committee and the provincial government have seized the opportunity of the development of the western region, relying on the location advantages of the “Belt and Road”, adhered to the combination of “bringing in” and “going out”, focusing on the goal of building an inland highland for reform and opening up, actively To cope with the complex and severe international trade environment, we will promote the rapid development of Shaanxi’s foreign trade.

The province has implemented policies and measures to stabilize foreign trade and actively expanded imports and exports. In 2021, the province will achieve a total import and export volume of 475.775 billion yuan, 5.1 times that of 2012; the average annual growth rate from 2013 to 2021 is 19.8%, which is 14.4 percentage points higher than the national average growth rate. The proportion of total imports and exports to GDP reached the highest level in history. In 2021, Shaanxi’s total imports and exports will account for 16.0% of GDP, an increase of 9.4 percentage points from 2012.

The number of enterprises investing in Shaanxi has increased, and the use of foreign capital has continued to increase. From 2013 to 2021, the province’s accumulative actual use of foreign direct investment was US$56.647 billion, with an average annual growth of 14.9%, 9.9 percentage points higher than the national level. In 2021, there will be 312 new foreign-invested enterprises in the province, which is 2.2 times that of 2012, with an average annual growth rate of 9.0%, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the national average growth rate. At present, the province’s trading partners cover 243 countries and regions around the world.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the province’s integration into the “Belt and Road” has continued to deepen and solidify, and the construction of the “Belt and Road” has achieved remarkable results. In 2021, the province’s imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” will be 81.02 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 28.2%, accounting for 17% of the province’s total import and export value.

From its establishment on April 1, 2017 to the end of March 2022, a total of 112,479 new market entities have been established in the province’s pilot free trade zones, and the registered capital has increased by 1,075.489 billion yuan. The accelerated agglomeration of market entities has added new vitality to the province’s industrial development. , injected new kinetic energy. In 2021, the total import and export of goods in the province’s pilot free trade zone will be 337.53 billion yuan, accounting for 70.9% of the province’s total import and export, a year-on-year increase of 25.8%.

People’s well-being continues to improve

Residents’ living standards continue to improve

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the province has strengthened various key livelihood constructions, residents’ income has grown rapidly, and people’s well-being has continued to improve.

In 2020, the province’s 4.65 million rural registered poor people will all be lifted out of poverty, and all 56 poverty-stricken counties will be lifted. In 2021, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in poverty-stricken counties will be 13,909 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.4%, equivalent to 94.3% of the province’s average rural level, and the income gap with the province’s rural residents will be further narrowed.

The income level of residents continued to rise. In 2021, the province’s per capita disposable income of residents will be 28,568 yuan, ranking 19th in the country, 3 places ahead of 2013; the per capita disposable income of residents will actually increase by 7.3%, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the GDP growth rate. The economic growth is basically synchronized, and the people of the whole province share the development dividends.

The medical and health services continued to develop. With the implementation of medical reform and the gradual establishment of a hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system, the province’s public hospital reform is at the forefront of the country, effectively alleviating the difficulty of seeing a doctor in Sanqin. In 2021, the number of doctors per 1,000 people will be 3, which is 1.7 times that of 2012, and will reach the average doctor per capita in a well-off society.

The development of cultural and sports undertakings was accelerated. In 2020, the province’s cultural industry realized an added value of 69.394 billion yuan, with an average annual growth of 7.4% from 2013 to 2020. By the end of 2021, the province will achieve full coverage of public cultural facilities.

