Home World Donald Trump sues the government: “The FBI raid was illegal. I defend my rights”
World

Donald Trump sues the government: “The FBI raid was illegal. I defend my rights”

by admin
Donald Trump sues the government: “The FBI raid was illegal. I defend my rights”

The former president of the United States is not there and tries to bring the government to the bar. “The FBI intervention was illegal and unconstitutional. We are taking the necessary steps to have the documents back, which would have been delivered without the despicable raid. I will never stop fighting for the Americans,” said the tycoon, noting that the motion in the Florida court was filed “to enforce my values ​​on the unnecessary” blitz.

The Mar-a-Lago residence (reuters)

Federal police officers, who arrived at the Mar-a-Lago home on 9 August, seized several “sensitive” documents accusing them of the violation of the Espionage Act “, the law on espionage, the” removal and destruction of official documents. in violation of the Presidential Record Act “, which requires that the tenants of the White House deliver, upon expiry of the mandate, all the documents produced. And also” obstruction of an investigation “, presumably the one to recover the papers already started last January.

FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate. The former president: “Attack on my candidacy”

by Massimo Basile

“The government has long been treating President Donald Trump unfairly,” lawyers say in the motion filed before Trump’s Southern District Judge Aileen Cannon. According to the former president’s lawyers, the raid was dictated by “politics” and they assure that Trump will be “the frontrunner for the Republican primary and the general elections of 2024”.

See also  Why did South Korea insist on holding the ROK-US joint military exercise despite public opposition? -News Center-Northern Network

You may also like

Glaciers melt, rare “treasures” appear? American billionaires form...

Europe’s drought has revealed age-old secrets of riverbeds...

There is still much precipitation in the eastern...

Continued drought in Europe, “starving stones”, relics of...

There is still much precipitation in western North...

Ukraine-Russia: the news on the war of 23...

Change of life for William and Kate, they...

Caged in the Mariupol theater: the trial of...

Central Meteorological Observatory: There is still heavy precipitation...

Sanna Marin, the drug test result

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy