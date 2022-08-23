The former president of the United States is not there and tries to bring the government to the bar. “The FBI intervention was illegal and unconstitutional. We are taking the necessary steps to have the documents back, which would have been delivered without the despicable raid. I will never stop fighting for the Americans,” said the tycoon, noting that the motion in the Florida court was filed “to enforce my values ​​on the unnecessary” blitz.



The Mar-a-Lago residence (reuters)

Federal police officers, who arrived at the Mar-a-Lago home on 9 August, seized several “sensitive” documents accusing them of the violation of the Espionage Act “, the law on espionage, the” removal and destruction of official documents. in violation of the Presidential Record Act “, which requires that the tenants of the White House deliver, upon expiry of the mandate, all the documents produced. And also” obstruction of an investigation “, presumably the one to recover the papers already started last January.

“The government has long been treating President Donald Trump unfairly,” lawyers say in the motion filed before Trump’s Southern District Judge Aileen Cannon. According to the former president’s lawyers, the raid was dictated by “politics” and they assure that Trump will be “the frontrunner for the Republican primary and the general elections of 2024”.