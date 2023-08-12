Home » Catherine Juvinao explodes against Andrés Buitrago and accuses him of harassment
Catherine Juvinao explodes against Andrés Buitrago and accuses him of harassment

Catherine Juvinao explodes against Andrés Buitrago and accuses him of harassment

The Representative to the House Catherine Juvinao denounced an alleged systematic case of harassment that afflicts several women in Antioquia. He assures that there are many complaints from young women who have suffered harassment, in which it was included, and asked the authorities to take action.

“Hey sir, no more! I have blocked him a thousand times on WhatsApp, his thing is harassment, even within the framework of my functions I do not have to suffer any more from your messages. I never thought that her harassment would spread to other women, I ask the Colombian National Police to take action to protect them ”.

Who is the alleged stalker of Cathy Juvinao?

The man pointed out by Juvinao and other women, His name is Andrés Buitrago and they denounce that he would apparently have several cases of harassment against different women. However, the victims denounce that for some reason, their cases do not advance in the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

Even, one of the victims even obtained a restraining order against Andrés Buitragoalthough he assures that, through emails and messages on social networks, he continues to harass her and her family.

