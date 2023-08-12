The ECOWAS parliament intends to send a committee to meet the coup leaders in Niger

A spokesman for the parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Saturday that the parliament intends to send a committee to Niger to hold a meeting with the leaders of the military coup that seized power last month and has so far rejected diplomatic pressure to restore civilian rule.

West African leaders are studying the next steps in their efforts to end a military coup in Niger that shook the region, but it is receiving a wave of support within the country.

Last month, Niger’s army detained President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power, drawing condemnation from major world powers.

On Thursday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decided to activate a reserve force that includes forces from across the region for a possible military intervention to abolish the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in 3 years.

