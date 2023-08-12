Home » CR7 brace, Al Nassr wins the Champions of Arabia – Football
Sports

CR7 brace, Al Nassr wins the Champions of Arabia – Football

by admin
CR7 brace, Al Nassr wins the Champions of Arabia – Football

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Al Nassr the Arab Club Champions Cup (Uafa Cup) with a comeback victory over cousins ​​Al Hilal. With the Saudi League already underway, the Riyadh derby was a spectacular preview to see many new champions on the field who had just arrived: on one side Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves and on the other, together with CR7, Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane.


At the King Fahd Stadium, the match heated up in the second half, when in the 6th minute the Brazilian Michael put forward Al Hilal, who then found themselves in a numerical advantage due to the expulsion of Al Amri decided by the Var. In the 29th minute However, Ronaldo equalised, taking the match to extra time. In the 9th minute of the first mini fraction, the Portuguese scored the overtaking and winning goal.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Abramovich says goodbye to Chelsea

You may also like

Cittadella and Parma in round of 32 –...

England beat Colombia to advance to semi-finals

England shows resolve vs. Colombia, will meet Australia...

Marseille started the league with a win –...

Transfer market | The bizarre signing of Kane...

World Championship bronze for Ostheimer in the junior...

Harry Kane, after his transfer to Bayern Munich:...

Scotland live: follow the preparation match before the...

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham: We were ‘unlucky’ against...

Real Madrid Searches for Replacement as Courtois Suffers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy