CR7 brace, Al Nassr wins the Champions of Arabia – Football

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Al Nassr the Arab Club Champions Cup (Uafa Cup) with a comeback victory over cousins ​​Al Hilal. With the Saudi League already underway, the Riyadh derby was a spectacular preview to see many new champions on the field who had just arrived: on one side Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves and on the other, together with CR7, Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane.





At the King Fahd Stadium, the match heated up in the second half, when in the 6th minute the Brazilian Michael put forward Al Hilal, who then found themselves in a numerical advantage due to the expulsion of Al Amri decided by the Var. In the 29th minute However, Ronaldo equalised, taking the match to extra time. In the 9th minute of the first mini fraction, the Portuguese scored the overtaking and winning goal.



