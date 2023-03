The Tirreno-Adriatico stage race in Italy got underway on Monday with a local hero winning. Filippo Ganna clearly prevailed in the individual time trial over 11.5 km in Lido di Camaiore.

The former time trial world champion and Ineos professional from Italy was almost half a minute faster than the second-placed German Lennard Kämna (Bora) with an average speed of over 55 km/h. East Tyrolean Felix Gall (AG2R) took 61st place as the best Austrian.