Inter breaks with Lukaku: fiery phone call in the night, the furious company drops the negotiation

The last memory of Romelu Lukaku with the shirt ofInter the sensational missed goal in the final could remain Champions League with City. After a sensational twist, a phone call in the night he sanctioned the total break of the relationship between the club and the Belgian striker. Now mending is difficult, almost impossible. Second Sky Sport and the Courierfor the Nerazzurri the Lukaku hypothesis is now a “chapter closed“: Inter will inform the Chelsea that the negotiation can be considered finished. Obviously with negative results. To understand how we got to this point and the furious call from the sporting director Piero Ausilio in Lukaku, we have to start again from last season’s finale.

The Belgian left Inter after the disappointment of the Champions League, openly expressing his wish to return to Milan on as soon as possible. However, the company has clarified several times that the negotiation with the Chelseano longer willing to lend the attacker on loan, would have been complex. Because the Nerazzurri always have to make ends meet first. But Lukaku swore eternal love to the Nerazzurri colours, assuring that he would have waited, at least until the start of the retreat. That moment has arrived and Inter have moved to to define the negotiation: thanks to the imminent sale of Drunk al Manchester United for about 50 million plus bonuses, the money to give to the Blues would soon arrive. The white smoke with Chelsea arrived between Thursday and Friday, but Lukaku is just then practically disappeared.

Behind this move are the maneuvers of the controversial Belgian lawyer Sebastien Ledure, who is looking after the interests of the Belgian. Ledure, after letting the rooftops know that Lukaku had turned down important offers from theSaudi Arabiastarted proposing the player to other clubs: among these, first the Milan and lastly the Juventusinterested in protecting itself in the event of the sale of Dusan Vlahovic al Psg. A double game he played rage l’Inter, tradition by the player for whom he was sacrificing all of his available economic resources. In the night call, Lukaku tried to explain his position to sporting director Ausilio, who however made him understand how the measure was now fill.

In fact, Lukaku suddenly left Inter like two summers ago, when he gave in to the court of the Chelsea only to regret it after a few months. Now he will have to accept Saudi Arabia’s proposals or hope for an effective interest from Juventus. Even if they weigh that “May to Juventus” repeated cinque volteas well as the controversy over the racist chants during his last match in Turin Coppa Italia. The Nerazzurri fans are enraged, but even the Juventus fans – for the moment – have reacted very coldly to a possible arrival of the Belgian.

