This Thursday, on the outskirts of the National Capitol, the sit-in of teachers affiliated with the workers’ union Association of Institutes and Education Workers of Cauca, Asoinca, continued.

Educators who demand attention from the national government to their requests have already been three days.

Asoinca spokesmen stated that they will remain in front of the Capitol until they have answers to their request.

It is noteworthy that more than 600 teachers from Cauca came to Bogotá from this department, to express their disagreement with the health service provider, and ask both the Popayán, Cauca and national governments to be heard.

The Asoinca teachers request through a list of requests focused on the demand that the national government not allocate health resources to the EPS but rather they themselves should manage them.

Rejection

Asoinca also rejected a tweet from the president of Congress, Roy Barreras, in which the senator said that the protests could be “an expression of groups related to the ELN.”

The teachers described the leader as a “moral hit man” and criticized him for not coming to talk with them.

In addition, they held him responsible for what could happen to them, said Víctor Jiménez, spokesman for Asionca.

The leader made reference to the fact that from 2021 to date, they have a balance of 136 teachers who have died due to the poor service of the health system that it has, so in the last fifteen days they held a meeting with some ministers, in which, They state that commitments were made but there are no concrete answers for which they traveled to Bogotá.

Photo: Congress of the Republic

The post Cauca teachers remain in Capitol appeared first on Diario Occidente.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

