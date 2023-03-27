Antonio José Silva Leonett usurped functions by posing as regional head of the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Immigration (Saime) in Monagas.

The Public Ministry reported that he was deprived of liberty Antonio Jose Silva Leonett for allegedly usurping functions by posing as the regional head of the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Immigration (Got).

The situation was detected on March 16 in the city of Maturín, after several complaints made to the Monagas State Police (Polimonagas).

According to the investigation, during the aforementioned date, Polimonagas officials found the whereabouts of Silva Leonett in the center of Maturín, where he was apprehended to be turned over to the Public Ministry.

Silva Leonett posed as a Saime official and offered Saime-related services in exchange for money.

In this sense, the security manager of a shopping center in the area reported to the authorities several incidents carried out by the man, who did not give answers to the people who worked there and agreed to pay him for requests.

It should be noted that, at the time of his apprehension, Silva Leonett was discovered in possession of a shirt with logos alluding to Saime and a ribbon with the identification logo of said organization.

In turn, the preliminary investigations established that he does not appear on the list of active or retired employees of the aforementioned institution.

During the presentation hearing, the Monagas 4th and 12th prosecutors charged Silva Leonett for the alleged commission of the crimes of usurpation of functions, criminal association and illegal use in acts of the administration.

Once the elements of conviction exposed by the prosecutor’s representation were evaluated, the 6th Control Court in that jurisdiction issued the aforementioned deprivation of liberty against the accused and ordered his temporary detention in the Training Center for the New Man ‘Nelson Mandela’, located in Maturin.

