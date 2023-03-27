The BSI has published a current IT security notice for NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager on March 27th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Netapp Security Advisory (Stand: 26.03.2023).

Security Advisory for NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager Bug: Vulnerability allows manipulation of files

ActiveIQ Unified Manager is a management solution for NetApp storage products.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager to manipulate files.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-4492 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager Linux (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager Windows (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager VMware vSphere (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Netapp Security Advisory vom 2023-03-26 (27.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20230324-0002/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/27/2023 – Initial version

