News

by admin
The Carabinieri of Montebelluna “pinched” him red-handed yesterday afternoon: they were waiting for him at the exit of the votive temple in via XXX Aprile. The arrested is a 49-year-old from the area, already known to the police. With an iron rod and adhesive film he had just removed the offerings from the boxes in the church. The alleged responsible for at least a dozen previously committed thefts, with a similar technique, for a total shortfall provisionally quantified in a few hundred euros. The booty was returned to the parish, while the artisan “fishing rod” used to take the coins from the votive boxes was seized. The suspect, arrested for aggravated theft, was subsequently freed pending the continuation of the trial against him.

