CBP Launches ESTA Mobile App for Easy Travel Authorization

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has recently announced the launch of a new mobile application that allows travelers to submit their Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) permit applications. This new app provides a convenient and efficient way for eligible travelers to request their ESTA authorization using their smartphones, mobile devices, or tablets.

The ESTA system was established under the Visa Waiver Program to enhance the security measures for travelers entering the United States. It is an automated system that assesses the eligibility of visitors and determines whether their travel poses any security or law enforcement risk. With the introduction of the mobile app, it is now even easier for travelers to obtain their ESTA authorization.

CBP’s Executive Director of Admissibility and Passenger Programs emphasized the significance of this new app, stating, “The new ESTA app reinforces CBP’s mobile app strategy. We know that the future is digital.” This move aligns with CBP’s efforts to modernize their processes and adapt to the increasing reliance on mobile technology.

Previously, travelers could only apply for ESTA authorization through the official CBP website, which still remains operational. However, the launch of the mobile app provides an alternative option that offers a more streamlined experience. Travelers using the app can perform various tasks such as making an ESTA application, scanning an image of their passport, verifying their passport details, uploading a live video selfie for identity confirmation, and adding personal and travel information to their application. The app also allows users to answer eligibility questions, review and submit their application, make changes or updates, and receive notifications and status updates.

Furthermore, the ESTA mobile application is available in 24 different languages and is designed for travelers from the 40 countries whose citizens have permission from the Department of Homeland Security to enter the United States for business or tourism purposes for up to 90 days without a visa. To access the app, users can download it for free from either the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android).

The introduction of the new ESTA mobile app demonstrates CBP’s commitment to innovation and digitalization in order to provide a more efficient and accessible experience for travelers. With the convenience and ease of the app, it is expected to become a popular choice for travelers seeking ESTA authorization to enter the United States.

