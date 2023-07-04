Home » Crime in Laboulaye: the judge received the parents of Joaquín Sperani
Crime in Laboulaye: the judge received the parents of Joaquín Sperani

Crime in Laboulaye: the judge received the parents of Joaquín Sperani

Judge Sebastián Moro, in charge of the investigation into the crime of Joaquín Sperani, this morning received the parents of the teenager who was found dead on Sunday in an abandoned house in the city of Laboulaye.

The plaintiff lawyer Raúl Frencia affirmed that it was “an informative meeting” to inform them “that they are advancing in the investigation but nothing more than that.”

“I cannot give any type of precision because there are none. This moment is a difficult moment for them. I think we have to reserve their privacy,” said the lawyer.

“But much more than what I am reporting to you, I do not have to report to you. Unfortunately I tell you that this is all we have at the moment, ”she insisted in statements to Miter Cordoba.

The Justice of Córdoba reported that Joaquín’s parents “expressed to the court their concerns regarding the ongoing judicial process and requested various evidentiary measures, some of which had already been arranged.”

Judicial sources assured that the magistrate explained to the victim’s parents that in juvenile criminal proceedings “there is a reservation of judicial proceedings.”

“This measure is intended not to jeopardize the investigation and, on the other hand, to guarantee the rights of children in conflict with criminal law,” the sources specified.

Hundreds of residents of the southern provincial city last night said goodbye to the remains of the boy who was beaten to death with an iron and a concrete block.

Everything that is known about the terrible crime of Joaquín Sperani

Investigation

The only suspect so far, 13 years old, is “unimputable” according to Argentine law, and is housed for safekeeping at the Admission and Diagnostic Center (CAD), dependent on the Esperanza Complex.

In that establishment that houses adolescents in conflict with the criminal law, they will carry out a series of diagnostic, psychosocial and environmental studies.

Judge Moro, in charge of the Court of Control, Misdemeanors, Childhood, Youth, Juvenile Criminal, Family and Gender Violence of Laboulaye, made contact with the child and his parents beforehand.

Judicial sources specified that the Secretariat for Children, Adolescents and Family (SENAF) is already involved in the case.

