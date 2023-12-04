[CCTV Quick Review]Implement global civilization initiatives and strengthen exchanges and reference among civilizations

President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to First “Liangzhu Forum” to Promote Dialogue Among Civilizations

President Xi Jinping has expressed his hopes for the “Liangzhu Forum” to serve as a platform for deepening dialogue among civilizations, promoting global civilization initiatives, and strengthening exchanges and references among different cultures. The forum, with the theme of “implementing global civilization initiatives and promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations”, is one of China’s actions to support the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

The Liangzhu ruins, representing the unique value of Chinese civilization, were emphasized by President Xi Jinping in his congratulatory letter. The ruins, dating back 5300-4300 years, are considered to be the earliest regional civilization in East Asia to enter the form of an early state. The inclusion of the Liangzhu Ancient City ruins in the World Heritage List in 2019 marked the recognition of China’s civilization history of more than 5,000 years by the world.

The purpose of the forum is to showcase the splendid and colorful Chinese civilization represented by Liangzhu Culture and to promote exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations. The goal is to transcend civilizational barriers through civilizational exchanges and to build the “Belt and Road” into a “road of civilizations”. The forum aims to create a new situation in which civilizations of all countries blend with each other and share the beauty and beauty of each other in the practice of promoting the implementation of global civilization initiatives.

Against the historical background of a century of accelerating changes, the “Liangzhu Forum” is expected to promote the civilizational concepts of equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and tolerance, and to promote the harmonious coexistence and mutual achievement of different civilizations. The forum aims to enhance friendship and mutual understanding among people of all countries in the process of coexistence, common prosperity, and moving forward hand in hand.