CD Titán de Texistepeque will fight for promotion to the First Division of Soccer

Club Deportivo Titán will play the final against Atlético Balboa from La Unión to promote to the First Division of Salvadoran Soccer, the highest division at the national level.

With Global 5-0, CD Titan leaves Destroyer on the road and says it will be present in the Second Division final where it will face Atlético Balboa for the Championship

It is the first time that CD Titán, from the municipality of Santa Ana, could reach the Major League Soccer. Club Deportivo TITÁN is emerging with great possibilities as the next “benjamín” of the First Division.

“We are in the grand final of the Clausura 2023 with a 5-0 aggregate. After 12 years, Club Deportivo Titán and Texistepeque will once again live a match for the title where we will face Atlético Balboa,” the institution said in its official accounts.

