This Sunday, March 12, the celebration of the “National Day of Lake Ilopango” was held, raising awareness among the population about the importance of caring for and protecting the ecosystem, due to its value for the economic and tourist development of the municipality.

For his part, the mayor of Ilopango, José Chicas, highlighted the anniversary of Vía Vela, the first water park located on the lake. “Tourism has grown by almost 300%. Investment commitments already exceed $100 million (…) Happy anniversary Vía Vela! Now you give life to our majestic Lake of Ilopango ”, he detailed.

Likewise, the mayor recalled that, in past administrations, the Apulo canton was the most insecure in the country, and the truce with the gangs was signed there. Now, this has changed thanks to the restructuring works and Vía Vela, this has been able to change the reality of the inhabitants of the area.

