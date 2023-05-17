CENI announces new dates – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The new dates for the electoral census in zones 2 and 3 are known. The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) through a press release made public this Tuesday, May 16, 2023 made the announcement.

The CENI thus informs citizens and electoral agents that the census in zone 2 will take place from May 20 to 27, 2023 and from June 05 to 12, 2023 in zone 3.

The press release points out that the opening and closing hours of the Census and Voting Centers (CRV) are set from 07:00 to 16:00.

All election officers are requested to be in their Zone 2 assignment TFSA by Friday, May 19, 2023 at 07:00.

The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), counts on the patriotism, the commitment and the mobilization of all for the success of this electoral census in zones 2 and 3.

Recall that the start of the electoral census in these areas was initially set from May 13 to 20, 2023 in zone 2 and from May 27 to June 03, 2023 in zone 3.

Rachel Doubidji