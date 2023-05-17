Home » CENI announces new dates – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

CENI announces new dates – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
CENI announces new dates – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The new dates for the electoral census in zones 2 and 3 are known. The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) through a press release made public this Tuesday, May 16, 2023 made the announcement.

The CENI thus informs citizens and electoral agents that the census in zone 2 will take place from May 20 to 27, 2023 and from June 05 to 12, 2023 in zone 3.

The press release points out that the opening and closing hours of the Census and Voting Centers (CRV) are set from 07:00 to 16:00.

All election officers are requested to be in their Zone 2 assignment TFSA by Friday, May 19, 2023 at 07:00.

The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), counts on the patriotism, the commitment and the mobilization of all for the success of this electoral census in zones 2 and 3.

Recall that the start of the electoral census in these areas was initially set from May 13 to 20, 2023 in zone 2 and from May 27 to June 03, 2023 in zone 3.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  The upcoming Winter Olympics city volunteers will be unveiled, including seven types of volunteer service teams | Volunteers | Volunteer Service | Winter Olympics_ Sina News

You may also like

7 colleges and universities jointly released high-level recruiting...

ITW payments: This changes for sow farmers with...

HP has made Mitsumi an authorized channel partner...

ELN weapons depot dismantled in Casanare

More than 25,000 euros in donations after a...

Ituri: 500 civilians killed and 1 million displaced...

Up to $30 million reward for perpetrators of...

When Wu Kaihua went to the Municipal Business...

Gold stocks around the world give way to...

12 tips for a productive life

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy