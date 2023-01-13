Home News Center: the budget of the Regional Council voted at 4 billion CFA francs
This envelope intended to cover the year 2023 was presented on January 12 by President Gilbert Tsimi Evouna. It should be oriented towards development projects in the region.

4 billion 21 million CFA francs. This is the budget of the Center Regional Council balanced in revenue and expenditure for the 2023 financial year. Indeed, investment expenditure amounts to more than 2 billion CFA francs, or 60% of the overall budget. It should be noted that 40% of this budget will be devoted to operations. This amount is up by one billion CFA francs compared to the 2022 financial year. It was presented during the work of the 3rd ordinary session of the said Council this Thursday in Yaoundé.

According to the President of the Center Regional Council, the focus in 2023 will be on accelerating the establishment of the regional administration. Also Gilbert Tsimi Evouna announces the development and maintenance of roads for better traffic flow. In addition, the acquisition of urban sanitation equipment is of concern to the Center Regional Council. In short, the economic development of the Center region is of concern to the Council.

The work of this 3rd ordinary session of the Ordinary Council ends this Friday, January 13 with the summary of the reports of the various commissions.

