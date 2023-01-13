On January 13, during the two sessions of Hunan Province in 2023, Hunan’s first “digital CPPCC member” went online to perform his duties.

Achieving Chinese-style modernization is inseparable from agricultural and rural modernization. Talking about the appearance of a Chinese-style modern village in his mind, He Honglian, member of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman, and Editor-in-Chief of Hunan Hongwang New Media Group, said that the Chinese-style modern village in his mind is a riverside with green trees and roads. Spacious and clean, the houses are row upon row, and the colorful landscape paintings with the fragrance of melons and fruits in four seasons.

“Digital CPPCC Members Go Live to Perform Their Duties” is a video fusion product that combines virtual reality with 3D and AR technology.

Rural revitalization requires not only shaping the shape, but also casting the soul. What role will the mainstream media play in promoting livable, business-friendly and beautiful villages?

He Honglian said: As a new type of party network platform, Hongwang will deeply use the methods of integrated communication and application innovation to upgrade and create a new media-integrated column “Looking for a Chinese-style Modern Village-Hunan Village breaking latest news” to promote the revitalization of rural culture and let The people enjoy a more fulfilling, richer and higher-quality spiritual and cultural life.

Long nostalgia, lingering rhyme.

“In Qingxi Village, Yiyang, Hunan, there are writers’ bookstores built on the basis of celebrity culture and the connotation of famous works, which have become the pursuit of ‘poetry and distance’ for many people. The local area is actively carrying out a series of cultural activities based on these writers’ bookstores to create a ‘Chinese The hometown of literature’.” He Honglian said that the red network will combine the characteristics of the village with digital technology through information release, publicity linkage, platform interaction and other all-round publicity and promotion modes, so as to deeply integrate the rural revitalization and the cultural tourism industry. Use new media and new technologies to vividly tell the story of Huxiang, continue the Chinese culture, endow rural development with a fresh soul, and incorporate more cultural colors.

“Digital CPPCC Members Go Live to Perform Their Duties” is a series of metaverse news reports launched by Hongwang Moment News during the two sessions of Hunan Province in 2023. , chairman, and editor-in-chief He Honglian as a prototype, using 3D and AR technology to create a virtual-real video fusion product. In the digital space, real committee members and digital people will be on the same screen and gather together. The audience can cross the two boundaries, follow the gestures and introductions of the committee members, understand the fresh content of the committee members’ proposals personally, and feel that the committee members are rooted in the people and concerned about people’s livelihood. A vivid “duty performance answer sheet”.

“Digital CPPCC Members Go Live to Perform Duties” Metaverse news series reports focus on the development of rural characteristic industries, building livable and beautiful villages, actively and steadily promoting the “Double Carbon” action, etc., showing the responsibility and deeds of Hunan Provincial CPPCC members, It brought a refreshing interactive experience to the audience, allowing the audience to enter the world of “synchronization” with the real two-line, and experience the unique scenery of Hunan’s first “digital CPPCC member” performing duties online.

In recent years, Hongwang has always been on the journey of innovative integration and leading development. It has experienced the leading era from one-dimensional to two-dimensional, and has now entered the leading era of three-dimensional. From the initial exploration of immersive news reports such as “talking about the history of the party in a small moment”, “talking about the two sessions in a small moment”, “watching the two sessions with a small crab”, “how to use the three-day holiday to play Zhangjiajie? First immerse and make a strategy”, to the party During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “Twenty Yuan Universe Space: Huazhang 20-Hongwang Moment News Party’s 20th Reporting Cloud Exhibition Hall”, “Face to Face with Editor-in-Chief” featured Quanzhen, the editor-in-chief of Hongwang and Moji News The stunning debut of the digital avatar as the host of the column, and the shocking release of the 11.0 version of the Hongwang Moment News APP recently, these news reports and application products have achieved good dissemination effects, and the Rednet has been integrating cutting-edge technology and content Continue to run on the road of innovation, and continue to explore and innovate.

