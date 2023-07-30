Home » Central Meteorological Observatory Issues Red Rainstorm Warning for Multiple Provinces and Regions
Central Meteorological Observatory Issues Red Rainstorm Warning for Multiple Provinces and Regions

Central Meteorological Observatory Issues Red Rainstorm Warning for Multiple Provinces and Regions

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a red rainstorm warning, predicting heavy to heavy rain in several regions of China. From July 30 at 20:00 to July 31 at 20:00, heavy rainfall is expected in most of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, and central and northern Shanxi. The northeastern part of Shanxi, central Hebei, central and southern Beijing will experience heavy rainstorms, while some areas along the mountainous regions of central Hebei and southwestern Beijing may witness heavy rains ranging from 250 to 350 mm.

Other areas that will experience scattered heavy or heavy rains include southern central Inner Mongolia, northern Henan, northwestern Shanxi, the southern coast of Guangxi, western Yunnan, southern Sichuan, and northeastern Xinjiang. Some of these areas may also experience short-term heavy precipitation, with maximum hourly rainfall ranging from 20 to 60 mm and the potential for it to exceed 70 mm in certain localities. It’s important to note that there may be strong convective weather, such as thunderstorms and strong winds, in these regions.

This information serves as a warning for residents and authorities in the affected areas to take necessary precautions and be prepared for potential flooding and weather-related hazards. Stay tuned to local weather updates and follow the instructions of local authorities.

