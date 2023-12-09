CEO and community of Caloto signed an agreement to improve quality of service in that municipality – news

The project will benefit more than 600 clients in 11 areas of Caloto, north of Cauca.

By virtue of the agreements, consultations and dialogue tables signed in recent weeks with the community of the municipality of Caloto, the Western Energy Company began activities to improve the electrical infrastructure in that area of ​​the department, with adjustments, such as shielding of secure networks, standardization of connections and legalization of service clients, a clear example of teamwork and the active search for solutions to improve the quality of life of the communities by allowing the Company’s access to the territories.

This promising agreement seeks to benefit in the same way the indigenous communities of the councils of the municipality of Caloto, with whom the Company is advancing in dialogue tables to work on issues such as brigade access, technical and commercial operations and operational work.

The CEO said that she applauds and promotes these approaches and dialogues with the communities, which strengthen the social fabric and promote the economic development of the region.

