CERES AWARD 23: The finalists from Thuringia, Saxony & Saxony-Anhalt

Successfully saving energy: On the outskirts of Dresden in Saxony there is an old manor with a long history. Built around 1100, it has been in the hands of the Probst family since 1900, with interruptions. In 1992 she moved back to the manor and began rebuilding it. Bernhard Probst’s organic farm now includes 300 hectares of arable land, 60 hectares of grassland, 40 hectares of forest, 85 dairy cows, 80 fattening pigs, 15 beef cattle and 240 workers including marketing. On his farm, his Vorwerk Podemus organic markets, the butcher and the dairy, the focus is on energy efficiency. For the energy supply, Probst relies on photovoltaic systems, a wood chip heating system and innovative energy cycles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

