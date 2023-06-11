Cértegui: $607 million for sewerage

On May 27, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a sewerage section in the El Oasis neighborhood, Candelaria Sector, worth 607 million pesos.

On May 24, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to hire the strengthening and massification of the different disciplines, carrying out sports and recreational activities in the municipality, worth 244 million pesos.

On May 24, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to hire the cultural strengthening and ancestral and religious traditions in the municipality through the patron saint festivities of the corregimientos of La Toma and Variante and the formation, creation and artistic production in the areas of dance, music, singing and oral tradition at the “Arnoldo de los Santos Palacios” art school, worth 200 million pesos.