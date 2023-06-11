Home » Cértegui: $607 million for sewerage
News

Cértegui: $607 million for sewerage

by admin
Cértegui: $607 million for sewerage

On May 27, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a sewerage section in the El Oasis neighborhood, Candelaria Sector, worth 607 million pesos.

On May 24, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to hire the strengthening and massification of the different disciplines, carrying out sports and recreational activities in the municipality, worth 244 million pesos.

On May 24, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to hire the cultural strengthening and ancestral and religious traditions in the municipality through the patron saint festivities of the corregimientos of La Toma and Variante and the formation, creation and artistic production in the areas of dance, music, singing and oral tradition at the “Arnoldo de los Santos Palacios” art school, worth 200 million pesos.

See also  Fvg businesses are holding on and preparing for the toughest months

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy