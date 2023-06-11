Deputies of Nuevas Ideas hold a meeting with the Salvadoran diaspora

During the afternoon of this Saturday, Salvadorans living in the State of Maryland, United States, held an informative meeting with deputies from the Cyan Bank.

During the meeting, the Salvadoran Consulate in Silver Spring took advantage of the day to serve Salvadorans who wish to carry out consular processes, such as: process the DUI, passport or some other document.

The ambassador of El Salvador in the United States, Milena Mayorga, highlighted that the policies of President Nayib Bukele have allowed the reduction of irregular migration and this is due to the climate of security, social investment, education and the comprehensive commitment to health .

“I am convinced that President Bukele always dreamed of a free country, and we have achieved it… We have a before and after, of this new history of El Salvador,” Mayorga said.

The event was chaired by Consul General Pedro Rodriguez accompanied by the deputies of the Legislative Assembly, Alexia Rivas, Edgardo Mulato, Hector Sales, William Soriano and Ana Figueroa.

The deputy for the Central American Parliament, Cecilia Rivera, also participated during this meeting, who highlighted the achievements of President Bukele in the country.

The event was attended by more than hundreds of Salvadorans who are from the DMV area, who proudly wore the blue and white of the El Salvador flag.