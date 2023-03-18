Con Cesar’s 2-0 win on Córdoba closed this Friday the fourth date of the Zonal Youth Soccer Sub-17 that takes place on the Galo Celedón court in the Panama neighborhood of Valledupar.

With this result, Wilberto Pana’s team reached 8 points and continues in the fight to reach one of the two places that this group delivers to the next round of the tournament organized by the Amateur Soccer Division.

Youth Cesar Selection. / courtesy Inder.

At 31 minutes, the locals went up on the scoreboard in a collection of maximum penalty successfully executed by Luis Escorcia, in an action in which Carlos Rueda was brought down in the area.

Later, Cordoba wasted an opportunity to even the game with a penalty saved by the Cesarean goalkeeper Eder Montalvo to the Montería attacker Juan Guillín, when the 41st minute of the first period was elapsed.

In additional time, (45+1) Javier Puerta scored the second for Cesar and in this way go to rest with the peace of mind of the advantage.

For the complement, Cesar tried to extend the advantage while the people from Cordoba tried to discount, however the goalkeeper from Cesar Eder Montalve responded to the demands and at times He was a figure for his team.

The Verdiblanco team beat Córdoba on the Galo Celedón court in Panama.

First thing on Friday, Bolívar and Sucre tied 2-2. Naiser Cabarcas and Yen Montero scored for the heroics, while Víctor Solorzano and Juan Vitola scored for the Sucrenos.

Posteriorly Magdalena fell 1-0 to Atlántico.

Bolívar and Cesar are at the top of the table with eight points.

Until the last date will be known the two teams qualified for the second phase of the amateur contest.

A draw on Sunday could be enough for the Cesarenses. However, this will depend on the results of the first and second hour matches.

Last date Sunday

10 am Bolívar vs. Magdalena

1:30 p.m. Sucre vs. Córdoba

3:30 p.m. Atlantic

This is how the zone goes

Bolivar 8 points

Cesar 8

Sucre 7

Atlantic 6

Magdalena 2

Córdoba 1