Cesena, a 7-year-old boy hit and killed by a bus

Cesena, a 7-year-old boy hit and killed by a bus

CESENA A seven-year-old child died in Cesena after being run over by a bus.

It happened around 5.30 pm along the Via Cervese towards Sant’Egidio. According to the first reconstructions, the child was on a bike with his father on the rear seat and would have fallen. At that moment a bus was arriving which failed to avoid him and resulted in a fatal head injury.

The dynamics are however being examined by the investigators.The child was on a bike with his father on the rear seat. Santa and son rode on the bike path when something went wrong. The little boy fell off the seat towards the road. Just as a bus passed by that crushed him. For the little one there was nothing to do.

