Cesena, the policeman sues the Municipality for not being hired

Cesena, the policeman sues the Municipality for not being hired

FORLI’ – Rejected in the final test of the competition to enter the local police force of Cesena. The reason? “I wasn’t hired just because I’m young and beautiful.” It is the accusation of a former policeman, a 27-year-old girl from Cesena, reported by the local edition of Resto del Carlino. This morning the young woman appeared before the civil court of Forlì, in the labor section, to ask to be reinstated in her role as a local police officer.

Last year the young woman won the competition to enter the local police in the Municipality of Cesena, finishing in third place. For a year she wore the trainee’s uniform and in the end she supported the interview to be definitively hired. And at the interview she was rejected instead. A cold shower for the girl who has decided to sue the Municipality. According to the commission chaired by the local police commander Andrea Piselli, she “had not attained the technical skills necessary to carry out the service independently”. She gives another version: “I was told that I was too attractive, not suitable for this to be a traffic warden”. Her lawyer speaks of “very serious gender discrimination to which the appellant has been subjected”.

