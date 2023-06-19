Challenges in sustainability and productivity for companies

when talking about technological and digital transformation one of the most important contemporary topics in recent years is being addressed, since practically no company in any sector can ignore the demands of the new world and the consequences that have been left over from global industrial development.

Today there are hundreds of companies that seek to turn around all their productive dynamics. Avvante takes care of it. After its name change -because it seeks to be closer to its complete definition-.

“This change responds to several reasons. The Techedge prefix used to be very telling because it alluded to the fact that we are a technology company, but today all companies are technological to a greater or lesser extent, which is why we changed our name to avail which in Italian means ‘take advantage, take advantage’ and that is our commitment to continue helping companies to have technology and innovation as a lever for change, but now focused on build together sustainable and profitable models based on the adaptation of the circular economy. This is how behind this new name, our brand repositioning shows what we want to tell the world: to help and make a difference in favor of awareness that leads us to work together for a more sustainable world”, explains Fermín Álvarez, general director of avail In colombia.

The explanation of the updating processes in sustainability and productivity should be summarized in a single equation where both aspects complement each other in such a way that they promote new corporate values.

Contacting Avvale consultants, if you are a representative of a company, is not exactly difficult. In fact, what is expected at the end of any process is a substantial freeing up of space and optimization of everything related to the company.

All this should not remain in the background, because according to the spokesperson “There is a change in consumer habits, with which companies must be very sensitive to what the new generations value today. The very dynamics of the market will force businessmen to make new decisions, and each time they will be more prepared to demolish dogmas”.