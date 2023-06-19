France 1-0 Greece: Kylian Mbappe scores only goal as French maintain perfect Euro 2024 qualifying record

Kylian Mbappe has scored four times in France’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

Kylian Mbappe scored a retaken penalty as France beat Greece to maintain their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The hosts were awarded a spot-kick after Konstantinos Mavropanos’ awful challenge saw him kick the head of a jumping Antoine Griezmann.

Odysseas Vlachodimos saved Mbappe’s first effort, but some Greek defenders had entered the penalty area with Mbappe scoring the second chance.

Mavropanos was later sent off for bringing down Randal Kolo Muani.

The victory means France have won all four of their qualifying matches and have not conceded. They are top of Group B and six points clear of Greece, who have played a game fewer.

Mavropanos’ challenge on Griezmann left the striker bleeding, with the Atletico Madrid player needing a bandage around his head for the rest of the match.

There were 14 minutes of injury time played at the end of the second half, but Greece could not find an equaliser.

Elsewhere in Group B, Republic of Ireland gained their first points with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Gibraltar.

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

16Maignan

5Koundé13Konaté4Upamecano22Hernández

8Tchouaméni21Camavinga

20Coman7Griezmann10Mbappe

12 Kolo Muani

16Maignan5Koundé13Konaté4Upamecano22Hernández8Tchouaméni21Camavinga20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 77’minutes7GriezmannSubstituted forNkunkuat 86’minutes10Mbappé12Kolo MuaniSubstituted forGiroudat 86’minutesSubstitutes1Samba2Pavard3Disasi6Fofana9Giroud11Dembélé14Kamara15Thuram17Fofana18Nkunku19Veretout23Aréola

Greece

Formation 4-2-3-1

1Vlachodimos

2Baldock4Mavropanos17Hatzidiakos21Tsimikas

23 Siopis 6 Kourbelis

7 Masouras 11 Bakasetas 20 Mantalos

19Giakoumakis

1Vlachodimos2Baldock4MavropanosBooked at 69mins17HatzidiakosBooked at 69mins21Tsimikas23SiopisBooked at 49minsSubstituted forFountasat 66’minutes6KourbelisBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBouchalakisat 86’minutes7MasourasSubstituted forKoulierakisat 71’minutes11BakasetasSubstituted forRetsosat 72’minutes20Mantalos19GiakoumakisSubstituted forPavlidisat 66’minutesSubstitutes3Koulierakis5Bouchalakis8Papanikolaou9Pavlidis10Pelkas12Paschalakis13Athanasiadis14Fountas15Rota16Retsos18Limnios22Giannoulis

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Live Text

Match ends, France 1, Greece 0.

Second Half ends, France 1, Greece 0.

Foul by Theo Hernández (France).

George Baldock (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Ousmane Dembélé.

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

Theo Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece).

Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.

Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

Attempt missed. Eduardo Camavinga (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (France).

Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

Attempt blocked. Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.

Substitution, Greece. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces Dimitrios Kourbelis.

Substitution, France. Christopher Nkunku replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Randal Kolo Muani.

