Garfield turns 45 – MONDO MODA

Garfield is completing 45 years of great humor and sarcasm. First published on June 19, 1978, it continues to captivate audiences between lasagna and pizza, naps and chases with postmen.

He naps whenever he wants to, gets the first (and last) bites of all his favorite foods, is charmingly witty, and is all about self-love!

“It’s amazing to see that, after all this time, Garfield is still this great animation! It’s been 45 years since my first Garfield comic was published and fans are still in love with him – cheeky and all!”

Garfiel has a long history with Odie, the dog, Jon Arbuckle, the cartoonist who owns the two animals, and the inseparable Pooky, his teddy bear and best friend.

In addition to the memorable trio, Garfiel’s stories bring a respectable group that lives high adventures with the protagonist: Arlene, Nermal, Liz Wilson, Herman, Wilhelm Burtside, Victor, Harry, Drussila and Minerva – they are present in several strips and in the animated versions of the cartoon. Oh, and we can’t forget about the scale, which whenever the feline decides to use it, releases stimulating phrases – or not so much.

“I suspect that having a little Garfield in each of us has helped win hearts around the world,” says Davis. “As much as this cat has impacted his life, it has been an honor to be a part of this global phenomenon.”

Showing that he is a world icon, in 2022 the orange feline arrived in Brazilian lands in a very special crossover with the universe of Turma da Mônica. The partnership between Nickelodeon, Jim Davis and Maurício de Sousa yielded several stories for the public to entertain and have fun with the characters.

Garfield was created in 1978 in the United States by Jim Davis and became the star of the most published comic strips in the world. In its more than 40 years of life, the laziest, sweet tooth, self-centered and lasagna-loving cat has won four Emmy awards in its history, in addition to films, animated series and much more.

With his acidic and always current humor, Garfield is also a success in products, with more than 5 thousand items licensed in 111 countries. In 2019, Paramount Global acquired ownership from Paws, Inc., which owns the rights to the Garfield franchise.

