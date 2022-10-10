A decisive week begins for the inauguration of the new parliament and the new government after the elections of 25 September. From today 10 October, the newly elected can go to the Chamber and the Senate for the first formalities (parliamentary card and other practices) in view of the first session of Parliament to be held on Thursday 13 October. The leader of Fdi and premier in pectore Giorgia Meloni meets the elected representatives of her party
-
Read: the Democratic Party does not dissolve
“If the Democratic Party will change its name? We will also discuss this. We will be free to discuss everything. It is a true process of discussion and debate ». The secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta says so. “I exclude” instead “the dissolution of the party”, “we have 5 million Italians who voted for us and asked us to oppose,” he adds.
-
Melons at the Vox event: we are not monsters, long live the patriots of the EU
“We are not monsters, people understand that. Long live Vox, long live Italy, long live Spain, long live Europe patriots ». This was stated by FdI leader Giorgia Meloni in her greeting to Viva 22, the Vox event.
-
Today Meloni meets the elected representatives of Fdi
Today Meloni will see the elected representatives of her party (11.30 am at the Auletta of the parliamentary groups of Montecitorio) while new meetings are foreseeable during the day that the leader of Fdi will conduct, as usual, in the offices of her party group in the Chamber together with the staff.