Welcomed with skepticism, today the Rossoneri coach is much loved and “on fire”. Here is what has changed and what is about to change again in the Milan world
Exactly three years ago Pioli entered Milanello for the first time in the morning and left in the late afternoon. On 10 October 2019, the coach ordered the double training session: twenty-four hours earlier he had been chosen to lead the team to replace Marco Giampaolo. The Rossoneri revolution took place in one thousand and 96 days, the Milan world turned upside down in 157 weekends.