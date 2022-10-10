The key points Strategic project

L’Australia it is confirmed as a market of strategic interest for Webuild (formerly Salini Impregilo), also in consideration of the investments planned in the country in the sectors of sustainable mobility and renewable energy. TO Perthin the presence of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a new railway linea sort of surface metro, which connects the suburbs to the center, passing byinternational airport. The line, created by Webuild, is one of the largest sustainable mobility projects in the region. Today Australia accounts for 13% of the Webuild Group’s construction order book.

In Perth, which is 2,153 kilometers from the nearest city, Adelaide, transport is an essential tool for living and getting around. Thus was born the idea of ​​the new city line that shortens the distances within the metropolis, allowing travelers to make the journey from the suburbs to the center in just 20 minutescompared to 45 minutes before traveling by car.

The work, which was carried out with an investment of 1.86 billion Australian dollars (1.21 billion euros), consists of 8.5 kilometers railway line that connects the eastern suburbs with the Central Business District of Perth, passing through the city’s international airport. Thanks to its transport capacity, the new infrastructure will be able to remove 15,000 vehicles from the roads per day, helping to reduce traffic and guaranteeing up to 2,000 tons less CO2 emissions per year.

Jointly funded by the governments of Australia and Western Australia, the project saw Webuild and its local partner Nrw build two parallel tunnels, three stations – Redcliffe, Airport Central (Perth Airport) and High Wycombe – 12 subways, and other related infrastructure, despite the complexities generated by Covid on the entire production chain made up of about 1,200 companies, of which 91% are local.

Webuild guided the realization of the work with a holding equal to 80% to the construction joint venture. The excavation activities of the tunnels, carried out through the use of two TBMhave been very challenging due to the hydro-geological conditions of the land, but also because the route of the new line runs below railway lines already in operation and the runways of Perth airport and reaches a depth of over 26 meters at the point in which below crosses the Swan River.