Change in quarantine recommendation for confirmed COVID-19 patients, public officials and office workers joy and sorrow :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Office workers “I use annual leave because it is unpaid even if I take sick leave anyway”



[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Hwang Joon-seon = Citizens are moving on the streets of Jongno-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 1st. As the COVID-19 crisis warning level was lowered from ‘serious’ to ‘warning’ from the 1st, the mandatory quarantine for confirmed COVID-19 patients was adjusted from ‘7-day mandatory’ to ‘5-day advisory’ as of 0:00 on the same day, and wearing a mask It was adjusted to ‘autonomous wearing’ at the clinic level and pharmacy where the duty remained. 2023.06.01. [email protected]

[남양주=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Ho-jin = As the mandatory 7-day quarantine for corona19 confirmed patients has been changed to a 5-day quarantine recommendation, there is a mix of joy and sorrow between public officials and ordinary office workers.

According to local governments and citizens on the 9th, as the Corona 19 crisis stage was adjusted, the mandatory 7-day quarantine for confirmed cases of COVID-19 was changed to a 5-day quarantine recommendation from this month.

Although it is a de facto declaration of endemic, the severity of symptoms differs depending on the confirmed person and it is easy to spread to the surroundings, so from the point of view of the confirmed person who lives at work, there is no choice but to worry about using sick leave and going to work.

In the case of civil servants, the use of paid general sick leave is guaranteed for 60 days, and sick leave can be used without a medical certificate for up to 6 days, which is relatively better.

In the case of Namyangju, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Administration and Security, confirmed cases are advised to refrain from going to the office as much as possible and to take sick leave or work from home.

If the symptoms are mild and it is unavoidable for work, you can go to work under the direction of the department head, but the time you stay in the office is to be minimized.

In accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Administration and Security of the nearby Guri City Province and the health status of confirmed patients, telecommuting is allowed for asymptomatic or mild symptoms, and sick leave is used for severe symptoms or when telecommuting is not possible.

However, unlike this, most of the workers working for private companies are taking sick leave without pay and it is difficult to process it, so most of them are using up their personal annual leave.

There are some companies that guarantee paid vacation or sick leave, but since it is a recommendation rather than an obligation, most companies or workers who have difficulty working from home leave it to their own judgment.

However, no matter how mild your symptoms are, there are not a few office workers who notice that secondary and tertiary infections can occur to co-workers and family members, and there are individual differences in symptoms.

An office worker in his 30s living in Namyangju City said, “Anyway, even if I’m fine, there are people who get severe symptoms if they get sick, so I don’t want to cause a nuisance to those around me, so I just use my annual leave.” It has been moved, so there is nothing you can do about it,” he said.

A public official working at Namyangju City Hall said, “Once you can use sick leave, but if you have a lot of work, you may not be able to complete the 5-day recommended period and return in the middle.” Because of this, I know that most of them work in the form of telecommuting.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]