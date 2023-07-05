Change of course in Credicorp presidency

THE ADMINISTRATOR of companies, Hector Juliao, assumed the role as the new country head of Credicorp Capital Colombia, a Credicorp Group company; replacing Juan Pablo Galán, who will lead a regional position from Miami, in charge of the Wealth Management business.

Juliao, who has more than 24 years of experience at Credicorp Capital, will be in charge of leading the Company’s expansion and consolidation strategy in the local market, hand in hand with a technological transformation, which has already begun, in order to to offer an increasingly better service to current and new clients, maintaining Credicorp Capital’s leadership in the sector.

Other of its challenges include continuing to drive business growth for high-net-worth clients, continuing the good moment in corporate banking by seeking to consolidate new products for this segment, positioning itself within the Affluent segment, and reaching more international clients.

The Barranquillero’s priorities are to consolidate the shared service center that operates from Colombia for the region, as well as to advance with the Company’s sustainability and gender equality programs

“It fills me with pride to take on this new challenge, in which I will not only seek to maintain the growth of Credicorp Capital, providing the best support to our more than 34,000 clients in Colombia, but I will also continue working for the deepening of local markets and the development of the country, as part of the Credicorp Group’s commitment,” said Héctor Juliao, country head of Credicorp Capital.

Juliao comes from leading the Corporate Banking area, in which he was in charge of unifying its value offer, achieving that today 40% of the Company’s income comes from this customer segment. Additionally, he was in charge of leading the technological renewal of cash management systems for corporate clients.