As part of the first call of the MSC Euribia, MSC Cruises has committed itself to using shore power in Kiel

Munich (ots) – Just two days after being christened in Copenhagen, the MSC Euribia has reached its new home port of Kiel for the first time today. The first call ceremonies were attended by high-ranking guests from Kiel’s politics, port industry, media and sales, who exchanged plaques with the ship’s captain, Stefano Battinelli, in the old tradition.

As part of the celebrations, MSC Cruises signed a letter of intent to use shore power in Kiel

The new shore power system at the Osteruferhafen terminal, which MSC Cruises uses exclusively in Kiel, is scheduled for completion in autumn. As part of the first call, representatives of MSC Cruises and the seaport of Kiel signed a letter of intent to commit to the long-term use of shore power in Kiel.

The MSC Euribia will once again have its home port in Kiel in 2024

For the 2024 summer season, there are 20 calls where shore power can be used. Thanks to the MSC Euribia’s LNG propulsion, air pollutants are almost eliminated and greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by around 20 percent. The shore power connection allows the engine power to be minimized in port, so that greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to a minimum.

The LNG-powered MSC Euribia is the most environmentally friendly ship in the MSC Cruises fleet and currently the most energy-efficient in the world

The ship is the final evolution of the popular Meraviglia class and MSC Cruises’ second ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). MSC Euribia features a number of leading environmental technologies, including advanced wastewater treatment plants and a modern recycling system. It is designed with the future in mind to easily accommodate future sustainability innovations such as carbon neutral, synthetic and other alternative fuels as they become widely available. Because MSC Cruises has set itself the goal of achieving climate-neutral ship operations by 2050.

