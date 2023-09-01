Changes Implemented to Facilitate Family Reunification Processes for Citizens of Cuba, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras

USCIS Implements Changes to Facilitate Family Reunification Processes for Citizens of Cuba, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced significant changes to streamline the family reunification process for citizens of Cuba, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras. These changes aim to provide US citizens and permanent residents with a more efficient and simple way to bring their family members to the United States while they wait for their immigrant visas to become available.

Previously, the process relied on Form I-130 for family reunification. However, USCIS has introduced Form I-134A as the new application form to initiate the process of family reunification. This update allows applicants to enter the United States on humanitarian parole while waiting for their immigrant visas, reducing the need for long waits in Havana and promoting family unity through legal means.

The modernization of this program has the potential to benefit numerous families by simplifying the family reunification process. It also highlights the United States‘ commitment to efficiently and legally reunite families.

The family reunification process begins with the online filing of Form I-134A. This form acts as a sponsor on behalf of the primary beneficiary of the I-130 application, which has already been approved, as well as the spouses and children who are secondary beneficiaries.

USCIS has implemented an invitation system to notify applicants of their eligibility for family parole. Invitations are sent via email to those who have provided their email addresses during the application process. Those who did not provide an email address will receive the invitation by mail.

To check if they have received an invitation for family parole, CFRP applicants can visit the USCIS website and enter the receipt number from their Form I-130.

Immediate family members eligible to apply for immigrant visas after the approval of Form I-130 include spouses of US citizens, unmarried children under the age of 21 of US citizens, and parents of US citizens if the citizen is 21 years of age or older.

It is important to note that this program also covers individuals who had ongoing cases under the previous system. Those who were awaiting interviews at the US Embassy in Havana using the old Form I-130 will receive detailed instructions from USCIS on how to proceed under the new process.

The implementation of these changes marks a significant step in modernizing immigration procedures and underscores the United States‘ commitment to reunite families efficiently and within the legal framework.

