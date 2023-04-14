Home News Changes in the Invías Territorial in Casanare, Arcenio Sandoval left
Changes in the Invías Territorial in Casanare, Arcenio Sandoval left

by admin
Changes in the Invías Territorial in Casanare, Arcenio Sandoval left

After 40 months as Territorial Director of INVIAS, the engineer Arcenio Sandoval said goodbye to his position with the satisfaction of having done a bit to improve roads in the region.

Sandoval Barrera thanked his work team for their support and pointed out that without them nothing would have been possible.

His departure apparently obeyed the interests of the National Government, since the general director of INVIAS, Juan Alfonso Latorre Uriza, directly called him to request his resignation, days later it was learned that he was declared non-existent.

The outgoing official points out that his performance evaluation of the position, qualified by the Ministry of Transportation and the senior management of INVIAS, was 97.6% out of 100%, for which he declares himself satisfied with the work carried out in the Territorial office and confirmed that for now he will dedicate himself to personal projects.

INVIAS has not confirmed who will be the new Director of the Casanare Territorial, but it was learned that the official designated for the new Arauca Territorial would temporarily be in charge of the office in Casanare.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

